Van Gaal recalls Steven Bergwijn to Netherlands squad

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — New Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal has recalled Steven Bergwijn to his squad for three World Cup qualifiers after the Tottenham winger’s strong start to the Premier League season. The squad includes Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk for the first time since his comeback from a long-term knee injury. Bergwijn has been a prominent part of Tottenham’s successful start to the season assisting on Son Heung-min’s goal in the 1-0 voctory over defending champion Manchester City in their season opener. The Netherlands is a three-time World Cup finalist. It visits Norway next Wednesday before hosting Montenegro and Turkey.