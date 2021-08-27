NBA memo: Those around players, refs must be vaccinated

AP National Sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

All NBA team personnel who will be near players and referees must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus this season, the league told its clubs in a memo on Friday. It essentially covers anyone who will travel with teams, be around the bench areas, have access to home, visiting and referee locker rooms and those working at the scorer’s table. A copy of the memo was obtained by The Associated Press. The memo also says that the policy may be updated when federal agencies release “expected guidance related to booster shots.”