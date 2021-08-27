Musgrove throws 3-hitter, Padres top Angels 5-0 to snap skid

AP National Sports

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched a three-hitter for his first complete game since his no-hitter and the San Diego Padres snapped their four-game skid in a 5-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Musgrove finished his second career complete game and shutout by allowing only one runner to reach second base at Angel Stadium. He struck out nine and walked two, keeping Shohei Ohtani and Los Angeles’ lineup thoroughly in check in his first meeting with the Angels since 2017. Phil Gosselin had two singles for the Angels, who have lost six of seven for the first time since May 8.