Cardinals ride Happ, Edman to 4-3 win over Pirates

AP National Sports

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, Paul Goldschmidt had three hits and the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3. J.A. Happ improved to 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA in five starts with the Cardinals since being acquired from Minnesota at the trade deadline. Alex Reyes worked around a leadoff single in the ninth to earn his 29th save. Jacob Stallings had three hits for Pittsburgh.