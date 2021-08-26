Sarkisian not ready to name starting QB for No. 21 Texas

AP National Sports

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian says he’s not ready to name either Casey Thompson or Hudson Card his starting quarterback. The No. 21 Longhorns wrapped up training camp Thursday ahead of their Sept. 4 season opener against No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette. Sarkisian says Thompson and Card are getting an even numbers of snaps with the first-team offense. Thompson is in his fourth year in the program and threw four touchdowns in last season’s Alamo Bowl. But he’s been unable to seize the job outright from Card, who has impressed in practice since the spring.