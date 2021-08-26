Saints facing untimely depth challenges at positions in flux

AP National Sports

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton says reduced numbers of healthy tight ends, defensive tackles and cornerbacks on New Orleans’ roster is becoming a challenge as the preseason winds down. Payton says the Saints could snap up some players cut by other teams after Tuesday’s deadline for NFL teams trim rosters to the regular-season maximum of 53. The positions where the Saints have been short on healthy players this week were already in flux entering training camp because of offseason moves to reduce player payroll. New Orleans concludes its preseason on Saturday night against Arizona.