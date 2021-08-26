Ronaldo included in Portugal squad for World Cup qualifiers

AP National Sports

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo will have another chance to break the all-time men’s international scoring record when Portugal plays its upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Coach Fernando Santos has included Ronaldo in Portugal’s squad that will have many of the players who participated in the European Championship. Ronaldo scored his 109th goal with Portugal at Euro 2020 to tie former Iran striker Ali Daei as the all-time men’s top scorer in international soccer. Santos says Ronaldo left Juventus’ practice session with an arm issue on Wednesday but should be fit to join the national team.