Isolated from family, Hawaii Little Leaguers keep winning

AP National Sports

By ANDREW DESTIN

Associated Press

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The team from Honolulu is just a couple of wins away from securing its second Little League World Series championship since 2018 and the fourth for Hawaii in 16 years. The team has been in a COVID-19 bubble since Aug. 6, just before the start of the West regional tournament in San Bernardino, California. While the players say it’s hard not to see their parents, they enjoy playing ball and came up with some defensive gems in a 2-0 victory over Michigan to book a slot in this weekend’s semifinals in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.