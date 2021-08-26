Fraser-Pryce avenges Olympic 100 loss in blazing 10.60 time

AP National Sports

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has clocked the third-fastest women’s 100 meters in history to beat Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Athletissima meeting. Fraser-Pryce surged clear of her Jamaican rival from the blocks and timed 10.60 seconds with Thompson-Herah 0.04 back. The 34-year-old Fraser-Pryce took 0.03 off her lifetime best she set in Jamaica in June. It’s nine years after she won her second Olympic title in the 100. Both women have got only faster since Thompson-Herah retained her Olympic title in Tokyo in a blazing 10.61. Thompson-Herah clocked 10.54 on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon.