Carolina Hurricanes agree to 8-year deal with Svechnikov

AP National Sports

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

The Carolina Hurricanes have agreed to terms on an eight-year contract with forward Andrei Svechnikov. That deal is set to keep the No. 2 overall draft pick from 2018 with the franchise through the 2028-29 season. It will also pay the 21-year-old an average annual value of $7.75 million per season. Svechnikov has been a fixture and physical presence on Carolina’s top line alongside Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen. He was a restricted free agent and the team had long been in talks with him about an extension. The Hurricanes have reached the playoffs in all three of Svechnikov’s seasons.