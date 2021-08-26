Australia’s home World Cup qualifier vs China moves to Qatar

AP National Sports

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Australia’s home World Cup qualifying game against China on Sept. 2 will instead be played in Qatar. The Asian Football Confederation says the switch to a neutral site was made “in light of the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in Australia and China.” Arrivals into both countries face quarantine periods of 14 days. Australia soccer federation chief executive James Johnson says it’s disappointing to not play at home but he’s hopeful about scheduled home games against Oman and Saudi Arabia in October and November, respectively.