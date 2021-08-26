Alfaro’s early homer lifts Marlins past Nationals

AP National Sports

MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Alfaro homered and singled, rookie Bryan De La Cruz had three hits, and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 7-5. De La Cruz increasing his batting average to .353 since Miami acquired him from Houston on July 30. Miguel Rojas also went deep and Brian Anderson had two hits and two RBIs for the Marlins, who won their second straight after snapping an eight-game losing streak Wednesday. Elieser Hernández allowed two runs and six hits in five innings. Hernández struck out four and walked one. Washington’s Juan Soto hit his 21st homer, a two-run shot.