Spieth, Phelps, Under Armour founder in a pro-am together

AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Some pro-ams get Jordan Spieth’s attention more than others. Such was the case Wednesday at Caves Valley in the BMW Championship. Spieth said it was a lot of pressure to show up for the pro-am. One of his amateur partners was Kevin Plank, the founder of Under Armour. The shoe company signed Spieth to a lucrative deal coming out of college and before he had a PGA Tour card. Another partner was Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympic swimming champion with 28 medals. As for Rory McIlroy? He’s starting to drag with the end of the season in sight.