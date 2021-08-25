Skip to Content
Rivera hopeful Washington’s big-money additions return soon

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington has been practicing without receiver Curtis Samuel for the balance of training camp and without cornerback William Jackson for the past week. Samuel and Jackson were the team’s highest-priced, free-agent additions. Jackson signed for $40.5 million and Samuel $34.5 million over three years. Samuel has been dealing with a groin injury since offseason workouts and has spent time on the COVID-19 reserve list. Jackson was bothered by a quadriceps injury earlier in camp. Coach Ron Rivera says he’s pretty optimistic Samuel and Jackson will be back on the field for full team practice next week.

Associated Press

