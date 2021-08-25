Colts close out training camp nearly at full strength

AP National Sports

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts opened training camp without their coach or their All-Pro linebacker. Then they lost quarterback Carson Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson. They’re hoping the medical concerns are behind them. All four key players and Frank Reich were back on the field for the Colts’ final practice in nearby Westfield, Indiana. Leonard sat out while recovering from ankle surgery in June and Kelly went down with a hyperextended left elbow. When Reich returned, he opened with the announcement that Wentz needed surgery to remove a bone fragment from his left foot.