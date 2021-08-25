Bills sign Steven Sims to boost depleted receiver position

AP National Sports

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have signed receiver Steven Sims to address an injury- and coronavirus-depleted position. Sims spent his first two NFL seasons in Washington. He had 61 catches for 575 yards and scored seven touchdowns in 28 career games. Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis must spend five days in self-quarantine after being placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list on Tuesday. Sims’ special teams experience is also considered valuable due to the uncertain status of Buffalo’s top two returners, Isaiah McKenzie and Marquez Stevenson. The Bills close their preseason schedule by hosting the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.