PGA Tour’s Asia swing in the fall down to 1 event at most

AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

OWING MILLS, Md. (AP) — The PGA Tour is still planning on one tournament this fall as part of its Asia swing. But it won’t be any more than that. The CJ Cup in South Korea already has announced it is returning to Las Vegas for the second straight year because of the pandemic. Two people aware of the decision tell The Associated Press that the HSBC Champions in Shanghai has been canceled for the second straight year. That leaves the Zozo Championship in Japan. For now, it’s on. Players were notified last week of approaching deadlines for visa applications. The schedule would be Las Vegas to Japan to Bermuda.