PGA Tour postseason heads to Caves Valley near Baltimore

The PGA Tour heads to the Baltimore area for the first time in nearly 60 years. The BMW Championship has a long history of moving around. This year it goes to Caves Valley. Only the top 70 from the FedEx Cup standings advanced. The BMW Championship determines the top 30 who reach the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta. Also at stake for the Americans is the last chance to earn one of six automatic spots on the Ryder Cup team. Tony Finau is now holding down the sixth and final spot after his victory last week at The Northern Trust.