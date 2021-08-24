Orioles losing streak reaches 19 with 14-8 loss to Angels

AP National Sports

By DAVID GINSBURG

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles staggered to their 19th consecutive loss, allowing 19 hits and falling behind the Los Angeles Angels by 11 runs early in a 14-8 rout. Baltimore trailed 5-1 in the second inning, 8-1 in the third and 13-2 in the fourth while limping to another lopsided defeat in the major leagues’ longest skid since Kansas City dropped 19 straight in 2005. The Orioles have yielded at least eight runs in 12 games during the streak and been outscored 163-55. Juan Lagares homered for the Angels and Jo Adell had 4 RBIs.