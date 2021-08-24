Newton on track to return to practice after testing mishap

AP National Sports

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he expects Cam Newton to return to the field this week for the second day of joint practices with the Giants after the quarterback missed a second day of practice because of a misunderstanding of COVID-19 testing rules. Newton is under an NFL-mandated five-day reentry process for unvaccinated players after traveling to an out-of-town medical appointment over the weekend. The Patriots said Newton had tested negative daily for COVID-19 while he was away but had misconstrued the protocols about tests conducted away from NFL facilities. Belichick did acknowledge that Newton’s unavailability would give rookie quarterback Mac Jones an increased opportunity while Newton was missing practice.