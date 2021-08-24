Jaguars RB Etienne out for season with left foot injury

AP National Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne is out for the season after injuring his left foot in Monday’s preseason loss at New Orleans. The team said Tuesday that Etienne has a Lisfranc injury and placed him on injured reserve. The first-round draft pick from Clemson is expected to have surgery as soon as possible. Losing Etienne is a significant setback for the Jaguars, who planned to use him to create mismatches in the slot and as a third-down back. Jacksonville selected Etienne with the 25th overall pick in April’s draft and paired him with fellow Clemson star Trevor Lawrence.