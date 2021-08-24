Ella Bruning turns into a big name for Little League

AP National Sports

By PRESTON SHOEMAKER

Associated Press

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Ella Bruning has become a star at the Little League World Series. The starting catcher for Abilene, Texas, is the 20th female to play in the LLWS and the only girl to compete in this year’s tournament. She can hit, pitch, steal bases and take a foul ball on the knee. In Texas’s 6-0 win over Washington last week, she stole second, scored the first run and led the team with two hits and an RBI, becoming just the third girl to have a multi-hit game in the Little League World Series.