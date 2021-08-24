Clarke signs new deal to stay as Scotland coach until 2024

AP National Sports

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scotland coach Steve Clarke has signed a new contract that takes him through to the European Championship in 2024. Clarke guided Scotland to Euro 2020. That was the national team’s first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup. His initial contract was due to expire at the end of the current World Cup cycle. Clarke says “it is obviously nice when your bosses think you’ve done a decent job and they give you a little extension.”