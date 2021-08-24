AP source: Panthers sign Robby Anderson to $37.5M extension

AP National Sports

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension with wide receiver Robby Anderson, according to a person familiar with the situation. The deal includes $20.5 million in guaranteed money. The Panthers increased Anderson’s 2021 salary from $8 million to $12.5 million. In addition he will make $13 million in 2022 and $12 million in 2023. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the extension. Anderson was due to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season. Anderson is coming off a career season in his first year with the Panthers, catching 95 passes for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns.