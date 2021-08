AP National Sports

MIAMI (AP) — Highly regarded Miami Marlins pitching prospect Edward Cabrera is scheduled to make his major league debut Wednesday at Washington. Cabrera is 3-4 with a 2.93 ERA in 13 starts at three minor league levels this year. He was sidelined early in the season by a biceps injury. The 23-year-old right-handed Dominican is 19-25 with a 3.54 ERA in five seasons in the minors.