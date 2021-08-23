English cricket’s ‘Hundred’ looks to co-exist with test team

AP National Sports

STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

English cricket leaders are celebrating the success of the country’s newest competition whose inaugural season ended on Saturday. The Hundred is a format created by the England and Wales Cricket Board to “inspire generations” and broaden the audience of the sport. It features matches of 100 balls per side played by eight newly-formed franchises from cities in England and Wales. Among the many side effects of the presence of The Hundred at the heart of the calendar is the impact of England’s test team. England is losing 1-0 in its test series against India and some say its players are not suitably prepared in the current environment.