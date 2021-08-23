Dybala recalled to in for Argentina in World Cup qualifiers

AP National Sports

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Striker Paulo Dybala was called up to the Argentina squad for the first time in almost two years after an impressive start to the season with Juventus. Dybala was included in the squad for three upcoming World Cup qualifiers in September, with veteran Sergio Aguero out injured. Coach Lionel Scaloni included most of the players who won the Copa America in July, Argentina’s first major title in almost 30 years. Lionel Messi, goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez and striker Angel Di María were all called up.