Browns kicker Parkey headed to IR, McLaughlin likely starter

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns kicker Cody Parkey is being placed on injured reserve, meaning Chase McLaughlin will likely begin the season as Cleveland’s starter. Parkey, who had a solid season for the Browns in 2020 and is best known for his “double doink” miss for Chicago in the 2018 playoffs, sustained a quadriceps injury in Sunday’s exhibition win over the New York Giants. Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t rule Parkey out for the 2021 season, but he will miss significant time and that points to McLaughlin winning this summer’s kicking competition by default.