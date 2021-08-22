Fan violence at Nice mars French league boosted by Messi

AP National Sports

PARIS (AP) — The French league has been boosted by the recent arrival of soccer great Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain. But attention was focused on it Sunday for the wrong reasons. The league match between home side Nice and Marseille was abandoned when Marseille refused to restart the game as it feared for the safety of its players. The game had been interrupted after home fans threw projectiles and invaded the field. Unverified photos on social media showed at least three players were injured. It was decided to restart play with hosts Nice 1-0 ahead but Marseille refused to return.