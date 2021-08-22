Real Madrid held by 10-man Levante; Atlético wins again

AP National Sports

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid couldn’t manage more than a 3-3 draw at Levante in the Spanish league despite playing nearly 10 minutes when Levante was forced to have a defender as its goalkeeper. Madrid failed to get a shot on target after Levante goalkeeper Aitor Fernández was sent off in the 87th minute for using his hands outside the area to stop a breakaway. Defender Ruben Vezo had to take over as goalkeeper because the hosts had already made all five substitutions. Atlético Madrid won its second game in a row by beating Elche 1-0 with Ángel Correa again playing a leading role in Luis Suárez’s absence.