Braves top Orioles 3-1 for Baltimore’s 18th straight loss

AP National Sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jorge Soler homered, Touki Toussaint pitched effectively into the sixth inning, and the surging Atlanta Braves beat Baltimore 3-1, extending the Orioles’ losing streak to 18 games. Baltimore’s skid is the longest in the major leagues since Kansas City dropped 19 in a row in 2005. This was only the third time during this streak that the Orioles lost by two runs or fewer. Adam Duvall added a two-run double for the Braves, who have won nine in a row and 16 of their last 18. Atlanta has also won a franchise-record 13 consecutive road games.