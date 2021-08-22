Barty, Zverev notch efficient wins in Cincinnati finals

AP National Sports

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Ash Barty bounced back from a disappointing loss at the Tokyo Olympics. Gold medalist Alexander Zverev carried over his momentum from Tokyo. Both are in fine form heading into the U.S. Open, which begins a week from Monday in New York. The top-ranked Barty won her fifth title of the season, taking eight of the last nine games from wild card Jil Teichmann for a straight-sets victory in the Western & Southern Open final. Zverev, too, had a relatively easy time in the Cincinnati final. He won the first four games over Andrey Rublev and finished off the seventh-ranked player in 58 minutes.