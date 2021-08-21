Wild pitch in 10th inning sends Padres past Phillies 4-3

AP National Sports

By RICHARD J. MARCUS

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adam Frazier scored the winning run on a wild pitch by Philadelphia’s Connor Brogdon in the 10th inning, and the San Diego Padres overcame a strong outing by Aaron Nola and beat the Phillies 4-3. Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run homer to center field with two-out in the ninth inning off Nola to tie the game at 3-all.Mark Melancon (3-2) earned the win by pitching scoreless ninth and 10th innings. Brogdon (5-3) took the loss. Nola, who didn’t figure in the decision, pitched a perfect game through six innings and lasted 8 2/3 innings, finishing with 11 strikeouts.