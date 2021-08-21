Weaver’s late goal lifts Thorns over Lyon 1-0 in WICC final

AP National Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Morgan Weaver came off the bench and scored in the 87th minute to give the Portland Thorns a 1-0 victory over Lyon in the Women’s International Champions Cup final Saturday night. Barcelona downed the Houston Dash 3-2 in the third-place match earlier Saturday at Portland’s Providence Park. Weaver, who entered the game in the 82nd, broke through with her shot from a tough angle against Lyon goalkeeper Christiane Endler. After the goal, the crowd chanted Weaver’s name.