Moreno, Martínez score, Atlanta United beats DC United 2-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marcelino Moreno had a goal and an assist, Josef Martínez scored his seventh goal of the season and Atlanta United beat D.C. United 2-1. Brad Guzan had six saves for Atlanta (6-6-9), including a diving deflection in the 86th minute. Yordy Reyna lofted a free kick from near the left sideline that slid under the crossbar, just out of the reach of a leaping Guzan, for D.C. United. Atlanta United has won four straight matches after a club record 12-game unbeaten streak.