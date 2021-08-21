Jones drives in career-best 4 RBIs, Astros rout M’s 15-1

AP National Sports

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Taylor Jones had a career-high four RBIs and finished a single shy of the cycle, and Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run homer as the Houston Astros routed the Seattle Mariners for the second straight game, 15-1. The victory comes after Houston won the series opener 12-3 on Friday night. The AL West-leading Astros are 5-1 against the Mariners at home this season and have outscored them 41-12 in those games.