Grealish scores his 1st goal for City in 5-0 rout of Norwich

AP National Sports

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jack Grealish scored his first goal since a British-record $139 million move to Manchester City in a 5-0 win over Norwich that earned the champions the first points of their Premier League title defense. It was a somewhat fortuitous strike by the England midfielder as the ball deflected in off the inside of his left leg from close range after a driven cross by Gabriel Jesus. That 22nd-minute goal made it 2-0 for City. It had gone ahead via an own-goal by Tim Krul when an attempted clearance by Norwich defender Grant Hanley smashed unwittingly into the goalkeeper. Aymeric Laporte and substitutes Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez added further goals after halftime.