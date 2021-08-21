Grealish nets 1st goal for 5-star City, Liverpool wins again

AP National Sports

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Jack Grealish scored his first goal for Manchester City in his first home game for the team. He closed his eyes, looked toward the sky, and stuck his index fingers into his ears after netting the second goal in City’s 5-0 win over Norwich in the Premier League. A goal celebration most famously performed by Netherlands star Memphis Depay probably didn’t stop the England international hearing the chant of “Super Jack Grealish” that was ringing around Etihad Stadium. City collected the first points of its title defense. Liverpool and Brighton both won and are the only teams on a maximum six points so far.