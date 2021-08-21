Freiburg deals demoralizing defeat to Dortmund in Bundesliga

AP National Sports

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Freiburg has put the brakes on Borussia Dortmund’s early-season optimism by holding on for a 2-1 win in the Bundesliga. It’s a demoralizing blow for a team with ambitions of challenging for the title. Goals in each half from Vincenzo Grifo and Roland Sallai gave Freiburg its first win of the season and dealt new Dortmund coach Marco Rose his first league defeat after the 5-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the opening round last weekend. Bayer Leverkusen hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach later Saturday.