AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cecilio Domínguez converted a penalty kick in the 11th minute, Diego Fagundez added a goal and an assist and Austin FC beat the Portland Timbers 3-1. Sebastian Druissi, who signed with Austin on July 29, scored his first MLS goal. Dairon Asprilla scored his career-high fifth goal of the season for Portland to cap the scoring in the 55th minute.