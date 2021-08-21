Diaz, Hampson homers lift Rockies past Diamondbacks 5-2

AP National Sports

By DENNIS GEORGATOS

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — lías Díaz hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning after Garrett Hampson hit a game-tying two-run pinch-hit homer in the bottom of the eighth, lifting the Colorado Rockies past the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2. Daulton Varsho homered and Ketel Marte had three hits and an RBI for the Diamondbacks, who lost their seventh in a row to the Rockies at Coors Field. The Rockies registered their 12th win this season in their final at-bat while extending their overall winning streak to five and home winning streak to nine.