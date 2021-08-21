Castellanos drives in 4, Reds beat Miami 7-4 to take series

AP National Sports

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Castellanos hit a two-run homer and drove in four runs, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 7-4. Tyler Naquin hit three doubles and scored three times as Cincinnati won for the fifth time in seven games. The Reds began the day in a tie with San Diego for the second NL wild card. Castellanos drove in Naquin with his 22nd homer in the first. He added a run-scoring groundout during the Reds’ four-run sixth and an RBI single in the eighth.