Briscoe, Hamlin will get chance to settle debate at Michigan

AP National Sports

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — One week after Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe tangled on the track in NASCAR’s Cup Series, they’ll be back in action Sunday at Michigan. Hamlin already has clinched a playoff spot. Briscoe can make it in with a win. But the question is whether this week’s Twitter feud will continue when they get behind the wheel. Hamlin is still seeking his first victory of the season, as is Kevin Harvick, who also can clinch a playoff spot with a win. Harvick has won four of the last five Michigan races, including three straight.