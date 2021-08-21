Adam Buksa scores twice, Revolution beat FC Cincinnati 4-1

AP National Sports

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Adam Buksa scored twice, Tajon Buchanan and Emmanuel Boateng each added a goal and an assist and the MLS-leading New England Revolution beat FC Cincinnati 4-1 on Saturday night. New England improved to 15-3-4. It has won seven of its last nine games, including the last four in a row. The Revolution have 49 points after 22 games, tied for the most at this stage of a season in MLS history with 2019 Los Angeles FC. Brenner Souza da Silva scored for Cincinnati, which is winless in a franchise-record 10 straight matches, though seven of those have been ties.