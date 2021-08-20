Virus surge means no fans allowed at home Hawaii games

AP National Sports

HONOLULU (AP) — A surge in COVID-19 cases means sports teams at the University of Hawaii will open the fall season with no fans in the stands at home games. University officials said in a Friday statement that Honolulu officials notified them that no fans will be allowed at season-opening events due to the state’s current surge in COVID-19 cases and overwhelmed hospitals. A decision to host fans will be reevaluated in coming weeks. The decision applies to all fall sports, including football and women’s volleyball and soccer. The university said a ticket refund policy will be announced later.