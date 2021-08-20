Slingsby’s Aussies lead Ainslie’s Brits in SailGP regatta

AP National Sports

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

Skipper Tom Slingsby and his defending champion Team Australia had two seconds and a fifth in the first three fleet races to take a one-point lead over Sir Ben Ainslie and his British team at SailGP’s ROCKWOOL Denmark regatta. The Aussies lead the British 18-17, with Jimmy Spithill’s U.S. crew third with 16. The rest of the leaderboard is Denmark 15, New Zealand 14, Japan 13, France 6 and Spain 0. Spain’s foiling 50-foot catamaran capsized an hour before the start of the first fleet race and was too damaged to compete. After two more fleet races Saturday, the top three teams advance to the podium race.