Sha’Carri Richardson returns to competition at Prefontaine

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson is set to compete again after missing the Tokyo Olympics because of a positive marijuana test. Richardson is scheduled to run the 100 meters Saturday at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon. The Diamond League meet is at Hayward Field, the same venue where Richardson won the 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in June. Richardson’s title at the trials was stripped after she tested positive for marijuana shortly after the race and she was handed a 30-day suspension that kept her out of the event in Tokyo.