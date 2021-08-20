Manny Pacquiao takes on Ugás before likely presidential run

AP National Sports

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Almost nobody in the history of boxing could even conceive of doing what Manny Pacquiao intends to accomplish over the next year. That’s been true for pretty much every year of the 42-year-old Filipino senator’s first quarter-century in the professional fight game. Pacquiao will be in the ring on Saturday night after a two-year absence to fight for another world title. He takes on Yordenis Ugás for the WBA welterweight belt at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the next few weeks, almost everyone in the Philippines expects him to officially begin a run for president.