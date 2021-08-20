Loss of Lawson crushing but not fatal blow for Jets – yet

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets defensive lineman Carl Lawson is lost for the season after rupturing an Achilles tendon during a joint practice Thursday with the Green Bay Packers. Now that the Jets have had some time to process the deflating news, it’s on coach Robert Saleh to figure out how to compensate for the guy who was expected to be key to the defense. It was a crushing development for the Jets and their fans but not necessarily catastrophic. Not yet. The Jets have a deep and talented defensive line. It’s clearly the strength of this year’s young and rebuilding squad, and Saleh has some experience getting results out of an injury-depleted defense.