Late AD McGee, NFL’s Abraham named to SC athletic hall

AP National Sports

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Late South Carolina athletic director Mike McGee and longtime NFL defender John Abraham were among those named to the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame. The two were part of 10 named to the hall on Friday the group will be enshrined on October 14 and recognized at South Carolina’s football game with Vanderbilt two days later. McGee was AD for the Gamecocks from 1993 until 2005. He was instrumental in the building of the Colonial Life Arena and in hiring national championship coaches Lou Holtz and Steve Spurrier to lead the Gamecocks. Abraham finished his career with 133 1/2 sacks.